The height of the last meteor showers tonight!

Tuesday December 21, 2021 12:00 PM – During the night of December 21-22, Ursids will be at their peak.

Tonight, on the longest night of the year, astronomy fans can enjoy the peak of the last meteor shower in 2021: the Orsids River. Less Gemini, these generally cross the celestial vault at a rate of about ten per hour.

less favorable conditions

But this year, the conditions for their observation will be less favorable for two reasons. Primarily, meteor showers will occur only a few nights after a cold full moon, so that the lunar star still generates its luminosity. To successfully see some meteors, it is recommended to focus on areas far from the moon.

Second, if you are in the metro area, you will not be spoiled. The sky should become overcast near sunset, leaving little chance of seeing meteors. On the other hand, residents of eastern suburbs and the Quebec region may be able to see a few Ursids early in the evening, when clouds will occur a few hours later.

A break from meteor showers

After the Ursids, there won’t be much movement in the sky when it comes to meteor showers. At the beginning of January, namely January 2, 2022, there will be a Quadrant. However, these only last a few hours. So we’ll have to wait until the end of April for the next meteor shower, the Lyrids.

See also: They found 80,000 bees in the wall of their bathroom!