The new Halo Infinite event will be called Winter Emergency and arrives on December 21st.

We recently told you about updating Halo Infinite to fix some issues. Well, we now have news of a new multiplayer event for 343 Industries’ latest production, and the latest installment in the series. This will have a Christmas theme and will be called “Winter Emergency”. The event will start on December 21, 2021 and run until January 4, 2022.

Winter Emergency will bring us absolutely FREE items every day of the event. The only thing you have to do to receive them is to play Halo Infinite.

New free cosmetics for Halo Infinite at this event.

Among the rewards of this event, we will be able to count on parts for our character’s armor, emblems, business cards and other Christmas-themed items. It would be for the Spartan and our weapons. It remains to be seen if all of this content will be free or if we will have the option to purchase these cosmetics from the Halo Infinite in-game store as well.

On top of all that, 343 seems to have added more challenges to events, so players can unlock rewards and progress through the lane faster. Additionally, the event we held at the start of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game “Fracture: Tenrai” will return on January 4, 2022 with new features, bringing Kabuto’s full armor into his event season pass. This return will occur as the winter emergency event ends.