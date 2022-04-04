Three-year contract for Emil Heinemann (who did not play in Sweden during qualifying)

Kent Hughes and his gang continued their work of rebuilding (or Whatever they want to call it) This morning. The Canadian announced that he signed a contract with the young Emil Heinemann. A three-year entry contract that starts next season…

The Canadians agree on the terms of a three-year entry contract (2022-2023 to 2024-2025) with striker Emil Heinemann.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Alryyigxfg – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2022

Heinemann is a 20-year-old right-winger who stands 6 feet 1 tall and weighs around 185 lbs. He was selected in the second round by the Panthers (2020), before being traded to the Flames, then the Canadian in Tyler Toffoli deal.

The Swedish striker is said to be fast and lethal.

In 2021-22, he had 16 points (including 11 goals) in 38 regular matches in the Swedish first division. However, he did not play a single playoff, and his team was recently eliminated.

Some reported that Heinemann was injured, and because of this he was not in uniform, but this does not seem to be the case: Heinemann also signed a contract for a trial with the rocket, which is supposed to join this week in Laval. . So he appears healthy enough to train and play games.

Unless he was cured for a few days?

Did Leksands IF know that Heinemann is leaving for America? do you want that to punish? Did she think she couldn’t count on him anymore?

Or is he withdrawing from training in playoffs Canadian plans for its development accelerated? Says The Reports The match for Heinemann (from Sweden) was not perfect…

Note that the contracts of Paquette, Dea, Belzile and Vejdemo will expire during the summer. This allows the Canadian to add men like Lucas Condota and Emil Heinemann to his team active organization for the next season. # LimitOf50ActiveContracts

The Rocket will play its next three matches at Place Bell in Laval. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday…

Does Heinemann play one? Note that he will be eligible for the MLS playoffs because he will be signing an AHL contract, so he is not playing his first year in the NHL.

But above all… when will he play his first match with the Canadians? Before or after the end of the 2022-23 campaign?

