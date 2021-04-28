Trine 4, Hotline Miami 2, Floor Kids … Here’s the list of free games for May 2021

With your subscription to Stadia Pro, you can unlock three new games in May 2021. Google gives you the opportunity to discover Trine 4 games in a few days, the nostalgic shooting game Hotline Miami 2 and the free breakdancing game Floor Kids – to the rhythms of Kid Koala.

Stadia offers three or four games every month to Stadia Pro subscribers. Subscription costs 9.99 € per month It provides access, in addition to this selection of games on offer, to better definition streaming (4K) and a barrage of discounts on game purchases in the Stadia Store. In April 2021 Google allowed it Unlock for free in Resident Evil 7, SpongeBob SquarePants, and YS VIII Lacrimosa of Dana. This month, Stadia Pro opens 3 new games for free.

Trine 4 The Nightmare Prince is free for Stadia Pro subscribers

Tren 4 It is a 2.5D puzzle platform game developed by Frozenbytes. You will dive into the adventures of Amadeus, Potius, and Zoya as they go in search of Prince Selius. Trine offers local or online multiplayer mode. The story is poignant: you follow the adventures of a prince who is haunted by his demons as you venture into fairy landscapes with terrifying accents. The game features battles, loads of challenges, and loads of action!

Play Hotline Miami 2 Wrong Number April 2021

Miami Hotline 2 It is an delightful old school shooting game developed by Devolver Digital. The plot takes place before and after the events of the first installment, and revolves around the story of the character Jack, who loves her favorite hobby. He slaughters entire sections of the Russian mafia with orders from mysterious voices that leave messages on their answering machine.… a complete program!

Dance to Kid Koala’s music on Free Floor Kids with Stadia Pro

Children of the word It is a free breakdance game Music composed by the famous Koala Koala. Thus, the player has freedom of movement, and the advanced point system rewards the rhythm, originality and style of your choreography. Hundreds of different movements are possible with an infinite number of permutations. The game offers two modes, a single player mode and a multiplayer mode where you can compete against your friends. There is also a story mode, in which the player must choose one of the characters in the game and assemble their crew.

Test Resident Evil Village free for an hour until May 9

Resident Evil VII It is one of the most frightening games in the franchise. The plot takes place a few years after Resident Evil 7 with Ethan Winters in the lead role. Ethan with his wife Mia and daughter Rosemary when Chris Redfield appears and kidnaps him. He wakes up in a mysterious village somewhere in Europe. Ethan crosses the village to save his daughter. The place is ruled by four different mutant bosses each with their own army of monsters …

From May 2, 2021 at 2 a.m. (Great schedule for immersing yourself in the game’s bleak world) You’ll be able to Test Resident Evil Village for 60 minutes – until May 9. This demo is open to all Stadia players whether they have a Pro or Base subscription.

The state share is coming to Serious Sam 4

Google continues to roll out the features promised before the launch of Stadia in an elusive way. In some cases, Google has already announced that the feature is available when almost no game supports it. It is for the State share, Which allows you to create a link for your friends and followers to join you at a specific point in the game. In February 2021, we announced that Stadia had activated State Share in Hitman III. You can now also use the feature in Serious Sam 4.

Other developments for May 2021

Stadia is also introducing a bunch of new things this month. the game Legend of the career guards of a dungeon manager It lands at Stadia this Thursday. Your mission will be to protect your dungeons with trap monsters, magic artifacts and deceive heroes. The game subtly blends the managerial dimension of The Sims with the role-playing genre. You can buy it in the Stadia store from April 29, 2021 at 6 pm for around twenty euros.

Google is also announcing discounts for Stadia Pro subscribers on games like FIFA 2021, GRID, Far Cry New Dawn, and more. Visit the Stadia Store with your Stadia Pro Account.