Ubisoft announced their new game, Project Q

After many rumors and leaks, Ubisoft has officially announced Project Q, a “collective battleground that allows players to truly own the experience.”

And no, it will not be Battle Royale as previously thought, but it is a MOBA game developed by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft announced the news on Twitter yesterday with a single image depicting the concept of the technical new game, featuring several characters showing off their special abilities. The scene also seems to take place in Central Park in New York, where we can see the four characters in a park while we can see the skyscrapers in the background.

Once translated, that’s what the tweet mentions.

Introducing codenamed “Project Q,” a team-based battleground that allows players to make the experience their own! The game is in early development and we will continue to test it, so all you can do right now is subscribe to Tests at.

So we heard you heard… 🤷 ‍Introducing the codename “Q Project”, a team battleground that allows players to truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will continue to test, so all you can do now is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum – Ubisoft (@ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Then Ubisoft adds in the comment, just to make sure the message gets through after the recent rumors: By the way, this isn’t Battle Royale. The game will offer a variety of PvP modes with one goal in mind: FUN!

Otherwise, the rest will stand still. The game will put into action “hero” type characters, each with one or more special skills. Thus players will be able to choose their favorite character to better control the gameplay and thus hope to lead their team to victory in every game. Good news for gamers who want to experience a MOBA-like game, but already established games of this genre might intimidate them.