Ubisoft emphasizes Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a cutting edge online game

It will be an MMO produced by Ubisoft Quebec and Ubisoft Montreal.

Featured Image: Ubisoft

It all started with Jason Schreyer shouting out loud Bloomberg Ubisoft was making an MMO based on Assassin’s Creed called Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Instead of denying this time, Ubisoft decided to confirm the information, thus hacking a long press release.

Good news, Ubisoft has built a team made up of people who worked on the previous Assassin’s Creed. This is important in the sense that these people know and understand the universe, and therefore must evolve naturally taking into account the strengths and weaknesses that they already know.

This MMO will be transformed into different eras that can be accessed via the portal. So we can imagine a system similar to Destiny and its planets, but each will have a different era in Assassin’s Creed Infinity. So the player will have to cross the ages.

The other big news is that this world is going to be constantly evolving. On the other hand, this is the promise of any MMO, but given all origins That Ubisoft over different eras, and the size of its teams, is not hard on the company. It will be possible for him to add vows at least once a year, or even make changes and developments during the current year.

Nothing else has been filtered, let alone the launch date. Ubisoft of course promises to say more when the time comes when they are ready to reveal the game.