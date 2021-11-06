US Congress passes Biden’s extensive infrastructure plan

(Washington) The US Congress finally approved Friday night the broad plan for infrastructure investments wanted by Joe Biden, a victory he painstakingly obtained from the Democratic president who was unable to persuade parliamentarians to vote also on the social component and environmental impact of the ambition. reform projects.

Robin Legrand and Camille Camdes

France media agency

It took 218 Democrats to pass this $1.2 trillion plan to modernize roads, bridges and high-speed Internet and is considered one of the most ambitious plans in recent American history. They got 228 to 206, thanks to the contribution of a few Republican votes, and the bill’s approval met with a round of applause.

The president will only have to sign it for it to take effect.

Joe Biden, who urgently needs to re-launch his presidency, is hoping Friday morning to present two key texts in the House: this investment plan and a broad program to reform the social protection system and fight global warming worth 1,750 billion dollars. In total, spending amounted to about 3000 billion over a decade.

Democratic leaders were forced to cede a vote to approve a second text, which demanded the party’s centrist wing explain the cost. The moderate and progressive parties of the party finally agreed on a procedural vote to start the parliamentary process.

Save the furniture

By adopting the only infrastructure program Friday night, Democrats are keeping the furniture together despite the deep divisions running through their party.

Photo: Jose Luis Magana, Associate Journalist Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Joe Biden, who faced a decline in popularity a year before the parliamentary midterm elections, has asserted that his broad social platform must be voted on by the House of Representatives the week of November 15 at the latest, before the Senate votes on it. Pick it up.

The latter in particular provides kindergarten for all, a profound improvement in health coverage and major investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a true redefinition of the welfare state in the United States.

But it is the subject of very difficult negotiations within the Democratic Party, between the left and the moderate camp.

All day, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to organize her forces, rallying support for the president’s plans.

“The platform we are putting forward is innovative and historic and that’s what makes it challenging,” she said in a letter to Democrats, as if to explain these internal differences between the party’s elected officials.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has repeatedly warned that it will not support the infrastructure text without ensuring the passage of the social and climate component of Joe Biden.

Thus, some elected Democrats joined Republicans in voting “no” to adopt the plan.

In the hands of Senator Manchin

PHOTO J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE, ASSOCIED PRESSED Democratic Senator Joe Manchin

Biden’s trips to the Capitol, breakfasts with elected officials… The White House has spared no effort in recent weeks to garner support.

Because the US executive says it over and over again: The president’s spending programs are very popular with Americans. However, the Democrats will call within a year to play a slim majority in Congress in the midterm parliamentary elections, which is always risky for incumbent presidents.

But Joe Biden, who was praised for his negotiating skills during the presidential campaign for his long career as a senator, is bogged down in these internal disagreements.

The president has not finished his sentence.

If he gets the go-ahead from elected officials in the Senate after mid-November, his main social component will still have to be approved in the Senate, where he risks significant revision.

Its fate, in particular, is in the hands of an elected official from West Virginia, Senator Joe Manchin, who says he fears the plan will further expand public debt and fuel inflation.

But starting Friday evening, he welcomed the adoption of the text on infrastructure, an unprecedented investment for “three decades”.

In light of the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, he has veto power over presidential projects.