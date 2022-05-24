Warhammer Skulls Festival comes to Xbox with great fanfare

This year again, all Warhammer video game fans have a date not to be missed. From June 1-8, a remake of Warhammer Skulls, the annual festival dedicated to video games set in the dark universe created by Games Workshop, will take place.

Every year during Warhammer Skulls we get the chance to see what the next Warhammer titles will be for us to enjoy in the future; But this year we have Xbox fans a special incentive to tune in. As it was recently revealed, a special Xbox Warhammer Skulls event will be held on the opening day of the festival.

The Warhammer Skulls event for Xbox will feature lots of announcements, world premieres, and will be hosted by Captain Titus himself.

As we learned on Xbox Wire, this dedicated event will make big announcements about upcoming releases of the Warhammer universe on Xbox, such as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. As long as we’re talking about this highly anticipated title, it’s worthy of Notably, this event will be hosted by Clive Standen, best known for playing Captain Titus of the Ultramarines.

But in addition to enjoying new information about these highly anticipated titles, there will be great deals throughout the festival on all Warhammer games, as well as gaming experiences like Mechanicus, Vermintide 2 and Chaosbane available to everyone. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Ultimate.

You can enjoy this exclusive event on the official Xbox channels Twitch and YouTube starting June 1 at 7:00 PM CET. Stay in touch with Xbox Generation for the latest Warhammer Skulls news.