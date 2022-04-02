you are about Install windows 11 on your computer ? That’s okay, but before you start this process, you need to make sure that your computer already has all the files Hardware Necessary for such an installation. Following this step will save you a potential loss of time, especially since the conditions for updating to this new version of the Microsoft operating system are particularly restrictive.

Afin de vous aider à savoir si votre ordinateur est éligible ou non à Windows 11, nous avons décidé de vous entretenir sur les matériels nécessaires à l’obtention de ce système 11 ainsi que sur la procédure pour la compédure la compéré à suiv PC this is the last.

What are the system requirements to install Windows 11?

Here are the system requirements for installing Windows 11 on your PC. But before you list it, it’s important to know that like previous versions of Windows, your PC doesn’t have to have the most advanced hardware for this update.

To help you save time, we will tell you the minimum configuration required to install this new operating system from Microsoft. However, note that unlike previous versions, Windows 11 is more exclusive.

Du coup, si votre ordinateur ne répond pas à la configuration minimale requise, vous pourriez ne pas être en mesure de le mettre à jour vers Windows 11. Le cas échéant, il vous faudra envisager l’achat d’un nouvel ordinateur compatible avec The operating system.

Minimum system requirements to install Windows 11

To be able to support the installation of Windows 11, your PC must have at least:

a 64 bit processor Compatible with 1 GHz (GHz) equipped with 2 hearts or system on a chip ( SoCs );

Compatible with (GHz) equipped with or system on a chip ( ); a RAM From 4 GB (GB);

From (GB); Device storage 64 GB ;

; Cucumber UEFI-enabled secure boot ;

; Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0;

a Graphics Card Compatible with DirectX 12 with the pilot WDDM 2.0 ;

with the pilot ; a high definition screen (HD) (720p) more 9 inches And support for 8 bits per color channel;

(HD) (720p) more And support for 8 bits per color channel; a Internet connection and one Microsoft account especially for editing Windows 11 Home. You will also need to extract Windows 11 Home from a file S mode..

Certain hardware is sometimes required for some Windows 11 features

In addition to these configurations, certain hardware may be required to operate certain system features. Thus, the minimum configuration required for these features may exceed the minimum characteristics of a device that has already received a system update.

All you have to do to avoid this nasty surprise is to check beforehand if your Windows 11 device is compatible with the apps you want to install or use.

Regarding the available storage space on your PC, you should be aware that it will vary depending on what apps and updates you are doing. It’s the same for shows that usually evolve with a computer scale.

This is why a high-end PC running Windows 11 always performs better than a low-end PC that has barely the minimum configuration needed to install the system. But how do you check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11?

How do you make sure that your computer can be compatible with Windows 11?

In order for your PC to get the Windows 11 update, it must already be running Windows 10 version 2004 or later. To see if this is the case for your computer, you need to check the system version” About This can be found in the menu. System “. for REACH there,

Click the Windows key on your keyboard, then the gear icon in the right pane of the ” to start »;

Choose the option SystemIn the new window that just appeared. You’ll find it at the top left;

Scroll down the left column until ” About», then click on it;

Now scroll down the right column until ” Windows specificationssound. There you will find the version of Windows 10 that is currently running on your computer.

You can also check your Windows version by typing ” About directly in Windows Search. Once you get the search result, click ” Open Which is located in the right pane of the pop-up window.

Once verified, if you do not have the latest stable version of Windows 10ie version 21H2, in this case, you will have to perform pending updates to be able to check your PC’s compatibility with Windows 11.

To start your updates or to fix your computer’s eligibility for the new operating system from Microsoft, go to ” to start > Settings > Update and security “.

Click on ” Windows Update “, then on” checking for updates If an update is not offered to you automatically. Complete this step by restarting your computer.

Once finished, go to Windows Update You should now find an extension dedicated to moving to Windows 11. If necessary, it will tell you your PC’s eligibility for this new operating system.