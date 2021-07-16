WhatsApp is trying to break free from the shackles of a cell phone

(San Francisco) WhatsApp, a smartphone messaging app owned by the giant Facebook, announced Wednesday the release of a beta version to free mobile users and their stresses, such as the classic battery failure.

The company, which has more than two billion users, announced that the test, on a limited scale, will allow users to use the service on up to four “non-phone” devices.

WhatsApp can already be used on “companion devices”, such as computers, but the way the exchanges are routed does not allow the app to work if the person’s smartphone is offline or down. the battery.

“With this new feature, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously, even if your battery runs out,” Facebook’s security team said in a post.

“By asking the phone to perform all operations, companion devices are slower and frequently disconnect,” she added.

“WhatsApp’s new multi-device architecture removes these barriers,” the company added, while “maintaining user data synchronization, privacy, transparency, and security.”

The use of this functionality should be extended while it is being revised.