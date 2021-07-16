WhatsApp is trying to break free from the shackles of phones

(Photo: 123RF)

WhatsApp, a smartphone messaging app owned by the Facebook giant, announced on Wednesday the launch of an experiment aimed at freeing mobile users and their limitations, such as the classic battery failure.

The company, which has more than two billion users, said the test, on a limited scale, will allow users to use the service on up to four “non-phone” devices.

WhatsApp can already be used on “companion devices”, such as computers, but the way communications are routed doesn’t allow the app to work if a person’s phone is offline or out of service.

“With this new feature, you can now use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously, even if your battery runs out,” Facebook’s security team said in a post.

“By asking the phone to perform all operations, companion devices are slower and frequently disconnect,” she added.

“WhatsApp’s new multi-device architecture removes these barriers,” the company added, while “maintaining user data synchronization, privacy, transparency, and security.”

The use of this functionality should be extended while it is being revised.