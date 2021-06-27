WhatsApp is working on a redesigned voicemail feature on iOS

1 hour ago (Updated 1 hour ago)

Corentin Ruffin

reaction



WhatsApp Messenger Developers (Version 2.21.110, 164 Mo, iOS 10.0) It doesn’t seem to be out of order: New features and updates are on the move, especially on iOS. And on Apple’s mobile operating system in particular, the next big update should see the light of day.

The messaging app is about to release a version with a completely redesigned voicemail. In particular, users will have the ability to pause and resume an audio message to listen to and resume.

WhatsApp Messenger is rethinking its voicemail

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature for iOS and Android users, about voicemail. The chat app will display waveforms when the user records a message, while the recording user can also stop the recording and listen to the audio message before sending. Something very good!

Another point, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, also refers to the WhatsApp app for the iPad in an exclusive interview with WABetaInfo.

Q: And… what about multiple devices?

A: And yes it does too!

Q: So, are you saying that I can really use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without an active internet connection on my primary device?

A: Yes. It’s been a huge technical challenge to have all of your messages and content sync properly across all devices, even when your phone’s battery is dead, but we’ve fixed this issue and can’t wait to release it soon!

Source

Download the free app WhatsApp Messenger