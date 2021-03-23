Why are some Android apps crashing and how to fix it

During the night of Monday March 22nd to Tuesday March 23rd, Google ran into a major Android issue that affected a lot of users. Several apps crashed for no reason. If this is your case, here are two quick solutions.

On the night of Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd March, several users complained that some apps randomly crashed on their Android smartphones. Among these are a large number of Google apps, including Gmail or Google Pay. Not only Google apps are affected, all apps, regardless of their developers, are affected.

A bug that affects all Android devices

to me Android PoliceSamsung Galaxy users seem to be the most affected by this issue. However, A prioriAll Android smartphones can experience these issues, whether you have a OnePlus, Xiaomi or Pixel smartphone.

Since the first reports, Google has officially taken the floor to acknowledge the problem. A fix is ​​rolled out via app update on the Play Store.

An official patch has been published

There are two ways to correct these recurring errors. The first is simple and fast processing, and the second is just published by Google.

quick solution

Just Uninstall Latest Android System Webview. This component allows apps to display a web page without having to open the Chrome app, it is already a widely used tool by developers.

You just have to uninstall the latest Android System WebView updates, in the settings and then in the app section. Find the Android System Webview app, then go to the menu at the top right (the three little dots).

Hi! Thanks for the alert. Please remove Webview update then restart the phone. Here are the steps: Go to Settings> Applications> Click the three dots in the top right corner> Show system apps> Find Android System WebView> select Uninstall updates. ^ Nina – Samsung support in the US (SamsungSupport) March 22, 2021

And formal reform

In the meantime, Google has already rolled out a fix. Just update the two apps below. The official Chrome app as well as the Android System WebView app on the Play Store.