Windows 11, update KB5012643 arrives, what’s new?

A new cumulative update is available for Windows 11, KB5012643. It is offered optionally. Its content addresses many operating system errors.
Microsoft is releasing the Windows 11 update KB5012643 through Windows Update. Download and install is not automatic. It is necessary to intervene manually by clicking “Download and install“. KB5012643 Unknown because it has been in testing for several days through the Windows Insider Program. We have several fixes and solve the performance issue.
Installing it allows the operating system to evolve at version 220000.652. This number is important because it is a quick and easy way to make sure the operation is successful. To find it, simply run “winver.exe” in “Run” (WIN + R). Note that their content will be shown automatically during the next Tuesday. It is scheduled to take place on the second Tuesday of May 2022.
KB5012643, highlights
Microsoft focuses on fixing bugs. However, we have a bit of a novelty. The temperature now appears above the weather icon in the taskbar. Fixed several issues with video subtitles (partial clipping and problematic alignment) as well as a bug preventing the use of minimize, maximize and close buttons for maximized application windows.
Among the many other fixes, the details of which are available at the end of the article, we can note the solution to the memory leak issue affecting Windows systems used 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Microsoft explains that they have corrected a problematic bug but fortunately it is very rare. It’s the reason Windows 11 is blocked. Booting stops at the splash screen for dozens of minutes.
In parallel, we have troubleshooting module keeper functions (TPM), concerns about DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and an error at the origin of Kerberos authentication failure.
A preview of update KB5012643 is available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).
Windows 11, KB5012643, Release Note
date of publication : 25/4/2022
Release : OS version 220000.652
Highlights
improvements
- This non-security update includes quality improvements. The main changes include:
- new! Adds improvements to the Windows Secure Boot component service.
- Addresses an issue that causes the AppX Deployment Service (AppXSvc) to stop working after installing certain MSIX applications.
- Addresses a race condition that occurs early in the startup process that may cause a stop error.
- Optimizes the Autopilot client to address updated TPM capabilities that support self-deployment and pre-provisioning scenarios.
- Changes the Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) logging timeout from 60 minutes to 90 minutes for hybrid autopilot scenarios associated with Azure AD. This also handles a race condition that causes an exception when it times out.
- Addresses an issue in which some POS terminals cause occasional OS startup delays during restart of up to 40 minutes.
- Addresses a memory leak affecting Windows systems that are used 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Addresses an issue that affects the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) 119 (Domain Lookup option) option by preventing the use of the connection’s DNS suffix lookup list.
- Addresses an issue that affects the title attribute in Microsoft Ege IE mode.
- Addresses an issue where Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies were not allowed on Enterprise editions of Windows that were upgraded to Enterprise using subscription entitlement associated with Azure AD.
- Addresses an issue that causes Kerberos authentication to fail, the error is “0xc0030009 (RPC_NT_NULL_REF_POINTER)”. This occurs when the client machine tries to use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to another machine while Remote Credential Guard is enabled.
- Addresses an issue that causes Windows to switch to BitLocker recovery after a maintenance update.
- Addresses an issue that prevents the Authentication Key (EK) certificate from being retrieved from a TPM.
- Addresses an issue that may fail to copy the security portion of a Group Policy to a device.
- Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft RDP Client Control, version 11 and later, from being instantiated within a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) dialog.
- Addresses an issue that may occur when you use Netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify the name suffix directive. These actions may fail. The error message is, “Insufficient system resources to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after you install the January 2022 security update on the Primary Domain Controller Emulator (PDCe).
- Addresses an issue that causes the root domain PDC to generate warning and error events in the system log. This problem occurs when the PDC incorrectly tries to examine only outbound trust relationships.
- Addresses an issue that occurs when mapping a network drive to a Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1) share. After restarting the operating system, you cannot access this network drive.
- Addresses an issue that affects a multichannel SMB connection and may result in a 13A or C2 error.
- Addresses an issue that causes a pool to be destroyed when the client-side cache cleanup (CSC) method fails to delete a created resource.
- Addresses an issue that could cause the server to shut down because the nonpaged pool is growing and using all memory. After the restart, the same problem occurs again when trying to fix the corruption.
- Reduces the burden of resource contention in IOPS scenarios that have many competing threads in a single file.
