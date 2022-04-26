Windows 11, update KB5012643 arrives, what’s new?

A new cumulative update is available for Windows 11, KB5012643. It is offered optionally. Its content addresses many operating system errors.

Microsoft is releasing the Windows 11 update KB5012643 through Windows Update. Download and install is not automatic. It is necessary to intervene manually by clicking “Download and install“. KB5012643 Unknown because it has been in testing for several days through the Windows Insider Program. We have several fixes and solve the performance issue.

Installing it allows the operating system to evolve at version 220000.652. This number is important because it is a quick and easy way to make sure the operation is successful. To find it, simply run “winver.exe” in “Run” (WIN + R). Note that their content will be shown automatically during the next Tuesday. It is scheduled to take place on the second Tuesday of May 2022.

KB5012643, highlights

Microsoft focuses on fixing bugs. However, we have a bit of a novelty. The temperature now appears above the weather icon in the taskbar. Fixed several issues with video subtitles (partial clipping and problematic alignment) as well as a bug preventing the use of minimize, maximize and close buttons for maximized application windows.

Among the many other fixes, the details of which are available at the end of the article, we can note the solution to the memory leak issue affecting Windows systems used 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Microsoft explains that they have corrected a problematic bug but fortunately it is very rare. It’s the reason Windows 11 is blocked. Booting stops at the splash screen for dozens of minutes.

In parallel, we have troubleshooting module keeper functions (TPM), concerns about DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and an error at the origin of Kerberos authentication failure.

A preview of update KB5012643 is available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Windows 11, KB5012643, Release Note