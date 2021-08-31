Windows 11 will be released this fall

Microsoft’s all-new operating system, Windows 11, will be released on October 5 as an upgrade for the PC, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The brand’s new devices will ship with Windows 11 starting on that date. The free update will be offered first on some compatible computers, especially newer ones, for To provide the best possible experience Can we read in a blog post.

Deployment to other, older, less powerful devices will be in phases until summer 2022.

We expect all devices that meet the criteria to get the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. Quote from:Aaron Woodman, General Manager of Windows Marketing at Microsoft

These devices will receive a notification from the Windows Update program.

https://youtu.be/fKjd_pmQpQM (A new window)

New features

Windows 11 has many new features, including an updated design, intuitive multitasking, and new sounds.

The new Snap Layout feature planned for Windows 11 improves the workspace. Photo: YouTube / Windows screenshot

Microsoft Teams messages – an increasingly used feature – will be featured on the taskbar to facilitate communication within workgroups.

Microsoft also promises that video game fans will find their accounts there with enhanced technologies for gamers.

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to the beginning of the widget?

However, it will be necessary to be patient before seeing all the features announced by Microsoft rolled out on the new operating system. For example, the release date of the highly anticipated tool that will allowOpen Android Apps on PC Not yet announced.

People who don’t want to upgrade or have a PC that isn’t compatible with Windows 11, don’t worry: the tech giant Promise to continue updates to Windows 10 Until October 14, 2025.