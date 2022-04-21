Xbox Game Pass: PC gamers can enjoy a 3-month free subscription

You are already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC (Renamed at the end of the year to PC Game Pass)? Note that Microsoft just announced that it is offering a free 3-month subscription to players who have tried certain games (infinite auraAnd Forza Horizon 5 where age of empires 4)Between its launch and February 28, 2022!

Playing Xbox Game Pass on PC is a good thing. In fact, the American company has just announced offering 3 months of PC Game Pass subscriptions to players. There are still some small conditions to be eligible for this offer:

owns Played on PC when Sign in to their Microsoft account In one of his three matches infinite auraAnd Forza Horizon 5 where Age of Empires V Before February 28, 2022 ;

when In one of his three matches infinite auraAnd Forza Horizon 5 where Age of Empires V ; We were A New member to subscribe computer games arcade ;

to subscribe ; communicate with his account custom page For this promotion and Download the app.

This tempting offer, under various conditions, aims to restore previous subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by promoting the subscription exclusively dedicated to PC games, PC Game Pass.

In detail, Microsoft explains that this generous gift was given in order to thank gamers for ” Played and contributed to the success of the latest PC games from Xbox Game Studios Please note that people who have played multiplayer mode infinite aura You can also take advantage of this offer.

