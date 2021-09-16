Xbox reveals new entries in September for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass, as usual, is new every month. This September (which we saw here) has already brought some, but Microsoft just revealed a few new games coming to its premium service.

Come see what games are coming up now.

Here, Microsoft recently unveiled a new batch of games that will improve the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Obviously, these are games available at no cost associated with them, to those with a valid subscription to the service.

Let’s see upcoming games, including Aragami 2, developed by our neighbors Lince Works.

Here’s the list of games arriving (some already) on Xbox Game Pass through September, for console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

In addition, members of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play) can now enjoy Xbox touch controls in 10 other games with Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Blink: time sweeper

Vermilion Sky: The Highway of Revenge

chris tales

Halo: Spartan Attack

Aura Wars: The Definitive Edition

Aura Wars 2

last stop

everybody

Raji: an ancient epic

the average

6 . orbit