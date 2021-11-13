Tech

Xbox Series X topic revealed | S Dynamic for 20 years of Xbox | Xbox One

November 13, 2021
Jillian Castillo

Monday, November 15th will mark the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand on the scene. On this occasion, there will be an event to continue living, and several Derivatives Available in a limited edition. This is especially the case with the Xbox Series X Anniversary Console | S that was introduced a few weeks ago that you can still find Pre-order At many merchants.

20 Years Xbox Dynamic Theme as Gift

When you purchase this console, you can enjoy the bonus of Dynamic Theme for Xbox Series X | S. This exclusive theme brought to life on Twitter by Tom Warren allows you to find the colors and logo used to celebrate the 20th anniversary right on the front of your console.

How to change your console theme

If you have already received the console and want to know how to change the dynamic theme of your console, here are the different steps to follow. Remember that Dynamic Themes are only for Xbox Series X consoles | S.

  • Open the console settings (via the app or the Xbox guide).
  • Go to “General”.
  • Go to “Personalization”.
  • Go to “My Background”.
  • Choose from “animated wallpapers” and select the Xbox 20 year theme.

