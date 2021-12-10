You will be able to download Android apps from the Play Store from 2022

Do you find that using Android apps on Windows is still too complicated? Google will make it easier for you. During the 2021 Game Awards, the Cupertino company took to the stage to announce that the Play Store will launch Microsoft OS in 2022. It will be available on both Windows 10 and 11.

When Microsoft lifted the veil on Windows 11, the company created a small event by announcing the potential of its operating system run android apps. After only a few days, Feature Available For members of the Insider Program. Since then, it is still under development, with A recent visit to the Dev . channel. However, already, disappointment is felt on the part of users.

In fact, we are still far from using any Android app. At the moment, the Microsoft Store only allows access to a fileAmazon App Store Thus to a limited set of applications, the vast majority of which do not interest a lot of people. However, it is possible to solve the problem By installing APK files, but it’s not really about The original way Microsoft promised. But that will change soon.

Play Store is coming to Windows 10 and 11 next year

That night, Google took advantage of the Game Awards to make an important announcement. “From 2022, gamers will be able to enjoy their favorite Google Play games on more devices: they will be able to seamlessly switch from phone to tablet, Chromebook to Windows PC.”says company spokesman Alex Garcia-Commert. “This Google-designed product brings the best of Google Play games to more laptops and desktops, and we’re excited to expand our platform so gamers can enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

On the same topic: Windows 11 – Microsoft is removing this app which makes it easier to install Android APK files

Google also set it “It will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and later” And There will be no broadcast of the game.. Therefore, the manufacturer is almost preparing to improve the Microsoft formula, because it intends to present its store Also on Windows 10. In addition, it will be possible to switch from one device to another without problems and take advantage of the latest backup. See you next year, then.

Source : the edge