Young consumers demand innovation in purchasing behavior according to AACC Customer Marketing

The Customer Marketing Department at AACC wanted to study the evolution of French behavior in relation to shopping and their opinion of systems aimed at developing loyalty or simplifying purchasing processes, in its second observatory.

Among the results of this survey conducted using OpinionWay, it appears that in terms of digital innovations, more than 1 in 2 French say they are interested in new digital solutions to simplify the buying process, such as online shopping with in-store checkouts or automatic checkouts that check contents Their can. There is a stronger interest among those under the age of 35, in particular for using augmented reality mirrors to virtual experiments with beauty products, a 100% automatic checkout or an app that logs their shopping list for direct instructions to the right speaker. Smaller ones also prefer the ability to communicate with a brand or its sellers via social networks.

82% of respondents said they use loyalty programs. For a third of them, this is a criterion for choosing brands.

In terms of promotions, 60% of people between 25 and 35 say they pay too much to over-consume and damage the planet. Finally, more than 40% of those surveyed said they were ready to digitize their catalogs and promotional tools, with a significant difference according to age: 51% of 25 to 34 years old and 28% of those over 65 support this. The latter, at 45% appreciates the mix between print and digital merchandising.