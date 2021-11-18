November training results

At the end of the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Djamel Belmadi’s men won their ticket to compete in the qualifiers, the last step to be taken in order to confirm the trip to Qatar once and for all. The qualifications gained in Pain, which gave a glimpse of certainty but also some questions.

Phew! At the end of this international break, the last before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (which will take place in 2022), Algeria qualified Djamel Belmadi for the March 2022 barrage, the last step before they hope to compete in the World Cup in Qatar next winter. If they could easily eliminate the weak Djibouti team (0-4), the Greens struggled to move away from Burkina Faso (2-2), which already caused serious problems last September. Back to the progress of this course in November.

List under the sign of stability

According to Djamel Belmadi, it was not the time to audition when it was time to make his list. First, given the Greens’ upcoming deadlines, and especially because of the risks involved in these encounters against Djibouti and the selection of Burkina Faso, this last game is the final of Group A even before Day Five. As a result, the national coach opted for continuity by inviting players who could please him from the start.

🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi reveals a list of 25 players for the EN A camp, which begins on Monday. #TeamDZ ❓ Your impressions? pic.twitter.com/unRoTZm5as – DZfoot (DZfoot) November 6, 2021

Thus, we observed returns Mustafa Zaghba Who completed the goalkeeper list instead ofAzeddine Doukha, in addition to those of Mehdi TahratAnd Reda Halima And Ayoub Abdellaoui in defensive positions. for Houcine Benayada, It was initially called with the letter A’, and it will replace it in a short time Youcef AtalUnfortunately, he was injured again and forced to give up this training, like his fellow OGC Nice Hicham Boudaoui. in the last, Fred Bolaya And Adam Onas They were also returning to the Algerian group.

A massive attack led by Billy who is everywhere…

At the Cairo International Stadium, which reminded us of fond memories of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Djamel Belmadi decided to form a 4-2-3-1 to face Djibouti who are still looking for their first point in this group stage. Thus, it was an opportunity to build confidence and prepare as much as possible for the confrontation with Burkina Faso. Thus, we note in particular the durationAlexander OkijaAnd Reda HalimaAnd Ayoub Abdellaoui or Adam Zorgan And Said bin Rahma.

peers Riyad Mahrez, substitute in kick start, We managed to be patient and it would end up opening the register through the inevitable Youssef Balili, who showed his character just a minute after missing a penalty and who once again proved to be brilliant and decisive in the selection shirt. The Algerians will be required from the first half by scoring 3 goals before deciding their final victory with a fourth goal scored by the home specialist, Islam Soleimani |, at the end of the meeting.

If we can see a file Reda Helmeya Not too bold and does a somewhat disappointing copy (it will be replaced half the time with Houcine Benayada), his performance reignites the controversy over the lack of alternatives to Youcef Atal Often injured. Adam ZorganFor him, he knew how to withdraw from the game in the Algerian environment by being invaluable in recovery and did not hesitate to project himself forward in order to lend a helping hand to the offensive elements of the Algerian eleven.

Finally, it is necessary to confirm the long-awaited reference match Said bin Rahma In the selection, he participated in 3 of 4 Algerian goals and scored his first goal by selection before being the decisive passer on the third Algerian goal.

…but a very difficult defense

In the last meeting of the group stage, at the Mustapha-Chakir stadium in Blida, whose supporters in the stands were impressed for the occasion, the Greens faced an entirely different piece, Burkina Faso. The match had already started several weeks ago in the press, especially through the statements of the Stallion coach. Djamel Belmadi will change the organization of his team and return to 4-4-2 alongside the duo in particular Islam Slimani-Baghdad Bounedjah In a hint, in order to hamper the revival of the Burkinabe, who are considered adept at making balls. in the middle, Ismael Bennacer was accompanying him Ramiz Zerrouki, Sofiane Feghouli Run on the bench. center hinge Issa Mendy – Jamal Benlamri Fixed, with the latter playing against Djibouti in order to restore rhythm before this crucial match.

As in the first leg match that was held at Marrakesh Stadium, the Greens will open the scoring in the first half Riyad Mahrez, Very disappointing in the game but always decisive, all in a show Youssef Balili, once again is the real instigator of the Algerian game.

The Qatar Football Club player continues to impress with all the good shots of the Greens once again. Basically, Blaili will be an at times decisive player, and sometimes a top scorer, contributing significantly to Algeria’s success in this group of qualifiers, with one goal in particular and two assists in these last two encounters.

As in the first leg, again, the Algerians miss the rest period and do not realize their chances. The tactical organization chosen by the national coach allows for a greater presence in the opposing camp. On the other hand, it weakens the midfielder as we can see, in the first half in particular, a Ramiz Zerrouki In great difficulty in the face of the physical duel imposed by the circles of Burkina Faso. The midfielders who found it too easy to project themselves forward launched their attacking teammates in depth especially Sanogo, who scored the stallions’ first equalizer by accelerating the Algerian central hinge.

Djamel Belmadi will see his copy between the two halves and strengthen his midfield. Throw Sofiane Feghouli at the expense of Baghdad Bounedjah, in difficulty during this first half against Djibouti, and returned to 4-2-3-1. Shooting option Since Galatasaray midfielder confirmed his current form of selection by giving preference to the Greens (2-1), the Algerian 10th seed’s second goal this week.

Next, we will see Algerians who will not be able to control the game, embarrassed by Burkina Faso they decide to push them wrong. No competition from Jamal Benlamri, due to his injury several weeks ago with Qatar Club, he felt it, and on a deep ball again, he ended up making a foul in the area, offering a penalty kick to Burkina Faso who will equalize (2-2).

The end of the match will not be easy for the Algerian people, who will blow the final whistle to the excellent South African referee in the match, Victor Gomez.

Therefore the greens for cash Their goals are 12 and 13 in their last 14 matches. A disturbing statistic for a team that excelled in this field during its coronation in the 2019 African Cup of Nations, as it conceded only two goals (including a penalty kick).

On the other hand, at the end of this collective stage, the The Greens confirm their position as the best attacker of these qualifiers with 25 achievements in the six matches played. Well led by Islam Slimani who finished him top scorer and finished this stage with seven goals for his counter, helped him well, right, the presence of Djibouti who will allow them to score 12 goals in a two-way duel.

🇩🇿⚽️ Algerian Islam Slimani topped the list of top scorers in the group stage of the qualifiers for the Central African region. The 33-year-old striker scored 7 goals in 6 matches and also provided one pass. #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/ILKaVtvziR – DZfoot (DZfoot) November 17, 2021

The calm you find before important deadlines

Accordingly, the basic is achieved for Djamel Belmadi and his players, but it will be necessary to restore confidence and control, especially on the basis of the confrontations against Burkina Faso, as Jamal Belmadi confirmed in a press conference after the match. What the players experienced tonight will certainly help us during the play-off matches and during the CAN as well.».

The Foxes, in fact, faced an ordeal that led them to rely on their resources in order to maintain their qualifying spot in the next round. However, they will have to erase some flaws in order to continue their indomitable streak, which is now 33 consecutive sessions.

⚔️🇩🇿 The five potential opponents of Algeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers are known! #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/5duyGdAw3e – DZfoot (DZfoot) November 16, 2021

Now focus on preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon before addressing the crucial play-offs to qualify for the next World Cup. It is a double confrontation that will be organized in March 2022, and its opponent will be known next month, with an emphasis on receiving the return of Algeria. To keep Qatar’s dream intact, it will be necessary to restore some lost facts.

